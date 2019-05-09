Amazon is selling a guest house you can build in 8 hours

You’re going to have to let us know about that “eight hours” part.

But yes, it’s true: There’s a product on the market called the Allwood Solvalla 172-square-foot studio cabin kit/garden house, which is just what it sounds like: a do-it-yourself guest house with an “estimated assembly time (of) eight hours for two adults,” the Amazon listing says.

The little “home” looks like it would sit in your backyard, and honestly, it’s not too shabby, judging by the photos. You could use it for practically anything: your kids, yourself, an extra (or upgraded) garage, you name it!

The Amazon link says you could even set this up on the rooftop of a multistory building.

The kit sells for a cool $7,250.

It’s a solid wood structure and it comes with simple step-by-step instructions, the company said. Best of all, you’ll only need minimal tools -- nothing too fancy, according to Amazon.

Just keep in mind, once you read all the fine print, this order includes all the parts and hardware except the roof shingles and foundation materials.

Shingles run about $150, and you’re probably going to spend around $170 on foundation materials, Amazon said.

As People magazine points out -- this house is clearly getting a lot of attention! -- "a concrete slab or gravel-and-wood beam base are also options," regarding what to do for the foundation.

One final FYI: A bathroom is not included in the space, but if you really threw yourself into the project, it appears you could add one (like it's that simple, right?). The little house doesn't include electricity, either, but again, you could likely set that up if you were willing to put in the time and money. The project will be whatever you make of it.

Check out the kit on Amazon for more details.

If this sounds crazy, consider that from 1908 to 1940, Sears, Roebuck and Co. sold actual houses through a mail-order Modern Homes program. Sears would ship entire home kits. The service was considered revolutionary at the time.

One final note: If you order and assemble this little Amazon house, we want to hear from you! And we most certainly want to see some photos. Email us!

