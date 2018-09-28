Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Florida children

LIVE OAK, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl who could possibly be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Brian Mejias, 7, and Gabriela Mejias, 6, were last seen in the 900 block of Ohio Avenue in Live Oak on Thursday. Authorities said the Camry they could be in is possibly driven by a man named Rochie.

The Camry is believed to be part of a caravan traveling west toward Texas or west toward Madison. Officials said the other vehicles in the caravan are a gray Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with lightly tinted windows and a Texas license plate and a beige Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with no tint, possibly driven by a man named Melecio and occupied by a woman named Alexia.

Authorities said there are possibly 13 subjects in total in the caravan plus the two Mejias children.

Brian Mejias was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts. He has short black hair that he parts to the left and a scar below his hairline on the right side of his forehead. He's missing teeth on the top right side of his mouth.

Gabriela Mejias was last seen wearing a pink dress. She has dark hair that extends to her waist and noticeable dimples. All of her teeth are crowned except for the front four.

Anyone with information about the Mejias children is asked to call 911 or the Suwanee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222.

