Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy out of Largo

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy missing out of Largo, Florida. The boy was reported missing Saturday and may be traveling in a white Toyota Camry.

The boy, Jordan Belliveau, was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive. He is reported to be about 2 feet, 6 inches tall weighing 30 pounds. Belliveau was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe and black Nike sneakers with black socks. He has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

The boy may be in the company of an unidentified black man who is approximately 25 years old. The man is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, dreadlocks and gold teeth. The man and was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo. Officials said he may go by the name Antwan.

If you have any information, call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or call 911.

