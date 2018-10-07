Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old baby out of Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Na'tori Mazion, who officials said was last seen in Sanford. She may be traveling with a suspected abductor in a 2017 red Nissan Altima with silver rims and black-tinted windows with license plate number 4ALWY.

According to the alert, Na'Tori was last seen at the Park at Ravello apartment complex at 401 West Seminole Boulevard. She is described as 1 foot, 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and gray top that said "princess" on the front, a pink tutu, a pink headband and clear jelly shoes.

The alert names the suspected abductor as the baby's father, Tedrick Mazion, 31, from Sanford. Mazion is described as a bald man 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown eyes and a beard. Officers said Mazion was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts and red sandals.

Officials from the Sanford Police Department said Mazion entered Na'tori's mother's residence in the apartment complex around 8:30 a.m. Police said Mazion kidnapped the baby, even after her mother attempted to stop him. Officers said Mazion has not been involved in Na'tori's life since she was born.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070 or 911.

