Amber Alert issued for Florida boy last seen with unknown man

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old Florida boy who was last seen possibly getting into a gray sedan with an unknown man.

Investigators said they are not 100% positive he is in the car.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement activated the alert shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday for Cedric Barnes. He was reported missing from the 2000 block of Spencer Plantation Boulevard in Orange Park, where someone saw him get into a silver sedan that was driven by a man with short dread locks.

Barnes was wearing a blue striped polo shirt, jean shorts and a red backpack. He might have a red scooter with him. He was walking home from Argyle Elementary School.

He is 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking parents in the community to talk to their kids and see if they had any interaction with Cedric at school.

Deputies reminded parents to make their kids have a buddy system in place.

The child lives less than a mile from school.

Anyone with information concerning Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

