Apopka teen hit by hit-and-run driver hours after getting license

APOPKA, Fla. - A father is looking to the public for help after he said his 16-year-old daughter was hit by a hit-and-run driver.

Douglas Crane said the crash happened Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Rock Ridge Boulevard and Rock Springs Road.

He said his daughter, Makayla, had just passed her driving test and gotten her driver's license Thursday afternoon and she wanted to go show it to friends.

"She was excited. She’s been waiting for it all month," he said. "She was ready to go."

He said seven minutes and 4 miles later, he got a call from his daughter.

"I said, 'Hello?' And she said she got into a car accident. (She was) crying," he said. "At first, I didn’t realize she was crying, and I thought it was a joke. She said she got into a car accident."

Crane said he drove to the scene, where he found the front end of his daughter's Ford Focus crushed. The car had spun into a light pole.

He said witnesses told him a dark-colored truck had run the red light and hit his daughter's car. She said another truck then hit her afterward, but that driver stayed to make sure she was OK.

The first driver did not stop, he said.

"It could’ve been worse," Crane said. "What if it was worse? What if you just left her there and nobody would have stopped?"

Apopka police told News 6 they were working to compile the information about the crash Friday night.

Crane said he's asking anyone who knows who the driver may be to call police immediately.



