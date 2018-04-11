Woman found dead at Casselberry condos

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A 55-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday at a Casselberry condo complex, police said.

Police officers and crime scene investigators spent hours at a unit at the Summit Village condos off Semoran Boulevard near Lake Howell.

Casselberry police said officers were called to Mont Blanc Court for an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. Her name has not been released.

"While handling this case, some things caused concern to the officers, so our detectives were requested to investigate further," police said in a statement.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Authorities have not released any details.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.