Applebee's serving $1 zombie drink all October long

There’s an infectious zombie outbreak. But don’t worry, it’s just Applebee’s newest drink.

During the month of October, just in time for Halloween, Applebee’s is serving a Dollar Zombie drink.

The creepy drink is a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and don’t forget the gummy brain garnish.

And if you’re not in the mood to drink a zombie, you can always go for 50-cent house margaritas every Wednesday in October.

As always, please drink responsibly.

If you ever see a zombie that doesn’t look like a cocktail with a gummy brain on top, lace up those sneakers and run like the wind. pic.twitter.com/f7ziORr369 — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.