News

Applebee's serving $1 zombie drink all October long

Drink topped with gummy brain

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

There’s an infectious zombie outbreak. But don’t worry, it’s just Applebee’s newest drink.

During the month of October, just in time for Halloween, Applebee’s is serving a Dollar Zombie drink. 

The creepy drink is a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and don’t forget the gummy brain garnish. 

And if you’re not in the mood to drink a zombie, you can always go for 50-cent house margaritas every Wednesday in October. 

As always, please drink responsibly.

 

 

