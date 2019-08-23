System near Bahamas could bring heavy rain to Florida this weekend

PHOTO CREDIT: National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center said an area of disturbed weather could bring heavy rain to Florida this weekend.

Satellite and surface observations show a broad area of low pressure has formed just northwest of Andros Island in the central Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the system continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that extend eastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles.

A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the system moves near the coast of east-central Florida and then offshore of the southeast United States coast.

The NHC said heavy rains are possible over portions of the central and northwest Bahamas, and the east-central and southeast Florida peninsula during the next few days.

A formation chance in the next two days is at 30% and the formation chance in the next five days is at 50%.



