Argument outside Daytona Beach nightclub escalates to double shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two men were shot after an argument outside Razzles Nightclub in Daytona turned violent, according to officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers said the two victims were shot around 1:45 a.m. Saturday and were found lying on the ground outside the nightclub with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where they survived their surgeries, according to police.

According to the DBPD incident report, witnesses first saw two men's verbal argument escalate into a physical one, with punches being thrown.

One witness said five other people joined the fight before shots were fired, according to the report.

Officers said the shooter fled the scene and has not been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

