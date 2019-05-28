Ariana Grande reschedules Orlando concert due to illness

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Ariana Grande concert scheduled for Wednesday at the Amway Center in Orlando has been postponed.

Amway Center officials said Grande's performance was postponed due to illness.

Her concert has been rescheduled for Nov. 25.

Anyone who had tickets for Wednesday's show will have them honored on Nov. 25.

"I'm beyond devastated," Grande posted in message.

Grande told her fans she loves them.

"I will be back and better than ever, as soon as possible," she said.

Her show at the Amalie Arena in Tampa has also been postponed.

