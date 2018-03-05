Rollins College quickly cancels alert for armed person on campus

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Rollins College issued an alert for an armed person on campus Monday afternoon, then canceled the alert about 10 minutes later.

"An armed person is on campus. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Follow instructions from authorities," Rollins College officials posted to the school's Twitter account at 3:27 p.m.

At 3:35 p.m., the school followed up with an "all clear" tweet, telling the campus community to resume normal operations.

Officials from the Winter Park Police Department said that an armed carjacking was reported in Casselberry, and the vehicle was seen near the college campus on Holt Avenue. Casselberry Police Department officials later clarified and said the incident was an armed robbery, not an armed carjacking.

Casselberry police said a man at Walmart on State Road 436 was attempting to steal TVs when loss prevention officers approached him. The suspected robber brandished a handgun to escape then fled in a silver two-door vehicle, Casselberry police said.

Casselberry police saw the vehicle on Lake Howell Road but disengaged from pursuing it because the vehicle struck multiple stop signs and the driver threw the gun out the window. The gun has been taken into evidence.

The vehicle then fled into Winter Park, according to authorities.

Winter Park police said the person responsible ran onto the Rollins College campus. The man, who was not armed, was arrested, according to authorities.

No one was injured and no gun was fired, college officials said.

A student who attends the school provided News 6 with a screenshot of a Rollins alert that was sent to the campus community. The alert, which had "active shooter" as the subject line, warned anyone on campus to seek shelter.

