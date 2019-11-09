Arrest made years after woman was set on fire in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - Two years after a woman was intentionally set on fire, her attacker has been arrested, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Bernard Thomas, 51, has been charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to DeLand Police.

Officials said Tracy Adams, 39, was set ablaze outside her home in DeLand in August 2017. Her daughter called 911 when Adams ran inside the home bleeding and screaming that someone was trying to kill her.

"She is on fire, her skin, she is missing skin," the girl said in a 911 call. "She was under attack."

Adams, a mother of five, died as a result of her injuries.

DeLand city spokesman Chris Graham said Adams was in a vehicle when it was set on fire. Officials believe an accelerant was used.

"This was a despicable act that was done ...," Graham said in 2017. "It's inhumane that someone would do that to another person, and we want to make sure we get swift justice to the family and everyone involved."

Family members said Friday that Bernard Thomas was arrested in Brevard County in connection with the attack. It's unknown what charges he's facing or how authorities identified him as a suspect.

Thomas' bond has been set at $250,000.

