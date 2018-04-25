Arrest made in December shooting death of Sanford man, 18

SANFORD, Fla. - Officials arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the December death of a man in Sanford.

Police said Lester Inman,18, was found dead on a sidewalk at the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive in Sanford on Dec. 27. He apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Inman's brother, the 18-year-old was coming back from his girlfriend's house and never returned home.

Sanford Police Department officials said their investigation led to probably cause for the arrest of Phillip Hunt, 16.

Hunt was found Tuesday and arrested without incident on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, police said.

"Today, the months of hard work and perseverance of our investigators has paid off," Chief Cecil Smith said. "The person who recklessly and callously took the life of Lester Inman was taken off the streets. We're thankful for the patience and support the community showed our investigators during the past few months. We hope this helps Lester's family and friends begin to heal, knowing his murder will be brought to justice."

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

