Do 'left lane' signs apply to pickup trucks?

Carla, of Orlando, asked, “Do the signs located on the highway indicating no trucks left lane apply to pickup trucks?”

This is one of those questions have two answers.

First, no matter what you’re driving you should never be just cruising in the left lane if the right lane is all clear. The left lane is used for passing, traffic build up and emergency vehicles. As for the type of truck, no, technically it does not apply to an average consumer pickup truck. The sign “NO TRUCKS LEFT LANE” applies more to industrial or commercial trucks.

This is an effort to open the left travel lane for traffic that in most cases may move slightly faster than larger industrial or commercial vehicles.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.