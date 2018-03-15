News

WATCH LIVE: Several dead after newly installed FIU pedestrian bridge collapses

950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday

By Shannon McLellan - Social Media Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian bridge that was installed Saturday at Florida International University has collapsed, according to WPLG

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there are "several fatalities." 

The section of the bridge that collapsed weighed 950 tons and cost the university $14.2 million.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that six people were injured in the area. 

FIU officials told WPLG that the bridge is being built using Accelerated Bridge Construction methods. 

The bridge construction began in the spring of 2017 and is expected to be completed in early 2019. 

