ATV passenger dead after falling out of side-by-side in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One ATV driver is dead following a crash Saturday night in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. while two men were riding in a side-by-side ATV on private property.

(A side-by-side ATV is a small two-to-six-person four-wheel drive off-road vehicle)

According to FHP, Michael Little, 57, and Kevin Buchanon, 50, were riding on private property off of Holopaw Road and 8 Mile Ranch Road on Saturday night.

According to officials, Buchanon lost control of the off road vehicle and it flipped.

Little fell out of the side-by-side and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to troopers, Little was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated and officials have not ruled out alcohol as a cause.

