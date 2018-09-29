Authorities investigate after person shot in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a person was shot Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Mayflower Avenue.

Deputies said the male victim, who said he was robbed and shot in his garage, was shot in the back of the head.

The victim was being transported and was conscious, deputies said.

