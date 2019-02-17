Authorities search for 4 juveniles after Volusia man shot in neck

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are searching for four juveniles who they said fled the scene of a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. at the 100 block of East Church Street in Oak Hill, where authorities said an adult man was hosting a party for his children, who are in high school.

A confrontation arose when four other juveniles, who were not invited to the party, arrived and then one refused to leave, according to officials. Deputies said during the altercation, the victim was shot in the neck.

He was taken to Halifax Health, where he is in critical but stable condition.

According to a news release, the juveniles fled the scene. Their exact involvement in the incident is unclear.

Authorities said the shooting was not random and that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.