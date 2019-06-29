Authorities search for man considered dangerous in Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are activley searching for a man they believe to be dangerous.

According to officials, Rocky Rudolph Jr., 38, was pulled over on I-4 by a Seminole County deputy Saturday morning.

During the traffic stop, Rudolph Jr. ran away from the deputy and fled the scene.

Rudolph Jr. is considered dangerous, officials said.

SUSPECT WANTED: We are searching for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop this morning in the area of 46A/Heathrow/Sanford. He is described as a heavy build black male/short hair, approx. 6’ 2”. Considered dangerous. If you know his whereabouts or have info call 911. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 29, 2019

Officials told News 6 they can not confirm if a deputy was injured during the traffic stop.

There is a significant search for Rudolph Jr. involving multiple law enforcement agencies in the International Boulevard area.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to avoid the area if possible due to the increased law enforcement presence.

