News

Authorities search for man considered dangerous in Lake Mary

Suspect identified as Rocky Rudolph Jr

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are activley searching for a man they believe to be dangerous.

According to officials, Rocky Rudolph Jr., 38, was pulled over on I-4 by a Seminole County deputy Saturday morning.

During the traffic stop, Rudolph Jr. ran away from the deputy and fled the scene.

Rudolph Jr. is considered dangerous, officials said.

 

 

Officials told News 6 they can not confirm if a deputy was injured during the traffic stop.

There is a significant search for Rudolph Jr. involving multiple law enforcement agencies in the International Boulevard area.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to avoid the area if possible due to the increased law enforcement presence.

Stay with News 6 as we update this story

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.