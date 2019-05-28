Authorities search for missing 1-year-old Florida boy and his mother. (Images: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 1-year-old Florida boy who is considered endangered, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Tuesday that authorities received a neglect complaint about Valyn Douglass-Bush more than a week ago and have not been able to find him since.

Valyn was last seen at 1501 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa around noon May 20, deputies said.

According to deputies, there is an active arrest warrant for Valyn's mother, 33-year-old Aryn Douglass, for felony petit theft. A judge has ordered that the child be taken into state custody, deputies said.

Valyn is 2 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

