Woman, 25, found dead after swimming in Lake Orienta, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The body of a woman last seen swimming in a lake inside an Altamonte Springs neighborhood has been located, according to police.

Police said Dokken Walker, 25, was reported missing after she and her friend went swimming in Lake Orienta, which is located in the Oak Harbour community, around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The woman's friend called police after she returned to the dock and was unable to find Walker, police said in a press conference around 10:15 a.m.

Police said the friend tried looking for Walker, but the lake is deep and there was no light.

Crews searched for Walker in and around the lake from sunrise until around 9:30 a.m., when they reported that the body of a woman was found in the water, police said.

According to a spokeswoman for Altamonte Springs police, investigators do believe it was Walker's body that was found in the water, but they are still waiting for the medical examiner's office to recover the body and positively identify it.

Authorities said that the medical examiner will determine whether drugs, alcohol or wildlife played a role in the woman's death.

Police said Walker had lived in the community for two weeks and before that, lived in Jacksonville. The woman swimming with her did not live in the community, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

