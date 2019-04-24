'Avengers: Endgame': This is how excited fans are for movie's release

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, from left, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, members of the cast of "Avengers: End Game," appear at a hand and footprint ceremony at the…

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's no secret that fans are excited to see the final Avengers movie, "Avengers: Endgame," considering it's all anyone's talked about recently -- or at least since the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" -- but numbers show fans of the franchise may be more excited than we thought.

In Marvel's grand conclusion to 22 films, the remaining Avengers will assemble one last time to undo the devastating effects of Thanos' actions in "Avengers: Infinity War," which left the universe in ruins.

How excited are Avengers fans? So excited that Fandango has continuously had to add new screens and showtimes to meet their demand.

On Wednesday, Fandango was reporting more than 4,000 “Avengers: Endgame” showtimes had already sold out at theaters across the country.

“Endgame” is leading this week’s presales and earning a rare and perfect 100 out of 100 points on Fandango’s Fanticipation movie buzz index. (Image: Fandango)

"Endgame" is leading in presales for the week, according to Fandango, and has earned what company officials called a rare and perfect score on Fandango's Fanticipation movie buzz index, which gives statistical insight into what movies fans are planning to see over the weekend.

The following numbers, gathered from a survey of more than 1,000 moviegoers planning to see “Endgame,” show just how excited fans are for the movie's release:

97% stay for Marvel movies’ end credits scenes, while 79% are surprised when people don’t stay for the end credits scenes.

81% are trying to avoid all spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”

63% feel that the release of “Avengers: Endgame” marks an historic moment in cinema.

57% have temporarily unplugged from social media in order to avoid “Endgame” spoilers.

According to Fandango managing editor Erik Davis, the movie is worth the wait.

“The wait is finally over,” Davis said. “‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a masterful epic. It’s everything fans would want: a true culmination of 22 MCU films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it.”

The movie premiered in Los Angeles Monday, with its cast hitting the red carpet to promote its monumental release. The team of heroes will officially land on a big screen near you Friday, so you can watch as they try to restore order to the universe, but some theaters are letting fans in on the fun early with Thursday showtimes.

If you've already snagged your tickets to the premiere this weekend, congratulations. Hold on to those gems tightly. If you haven't, Godspeed.

Tickets may still be tough to find if you plan to hit the theaters this weekend, but the following links may be your best bet to finding a seat at a theater near you:

