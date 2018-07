GRANADA HILLS, California - Bears are just like us. They too get hot in the summer and seek refuge in a swimming pool.

On Tuesday, an adult black bear climbed several fences and made its way into a swimming pool in Granada Hills, California.

After a 30-minute cooldown, the bear jumped out of the pool, went over a few bushes and started roaming the neighborhood.

Local police warned neighbors to remain inside.

