Bear shot in Seminole County, FWC says

Neighbors say bears like this one have been seen in the area of Thistlewood Circle where another black bear was shot Wednesday morning.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are investigating after a bear was shot in Seminole County.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Thistlewood Circle. The FWC wouldn't provide further details about the incident -- including the bear's size and the extent of its injuries -- because the investigation is active.

Homeowners in the area said the bear was in a man's garage and was behaving aggressively, which is why he shot it.

Residents said it's not uncommon to see animals in the neighborhood and they believe the man did what he had to do to protect himself. Pictures provided by locals showed black bears roaming on sidewalks, in yards and near homes.

While hunting bears is illegal in Florida, FWC officials said that anyone can defend themselves from an imminent threat posed by a wild animal. They recommend carrying bear spray that can be used in the event of an attack and following these tips to deter black bears from wanting to prowl on your property.

