ORLANDO Fla. - Two bears climbed up a tree at Technology Drive campus of the Orlando Science Schools, according to a news release from the school.

School officials said they are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to safely relocate the bear and her cub.

The FWC hopes the bears come down at night, class will be in session on Wednesday.

