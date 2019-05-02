Best margaritas around Orlando, according to Yelpers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cinco de Mayo is near, and margaritas will be consumed. But you might be wondering where you should go for the best version of this tasty beverage.

According to Yelp reviewers, these are the best places around Central Florida to go for margaritas.

Mr. Margarita Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

995 N. State Road 434, Wekiva Springs

Ren H. describes his experience: “Fantastic drink menu! I believe there's a full bar so no need to limit yourself to what's on the tequila based menu. However I did order the La Piñata which was made with fresh pineapple and it did not disappoint. It was rimmed with a spicy salt rim to blend the sweet and savory in a pleasing way.”

Don Julio Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

551 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

Ines R. gave the restaurant five stars and said, “The food here is delicious! It's not authentic Mexican but still really good. You must try their margaritas! So good! It's usually busy so you know it's good. I love the vibe and music. Great place for girls night or just hanging with friends.”

Agave Azul

4750 South Kirkman Road, Orlando

Beth V. was visiting from San Antonio, Texas and said, “Margarita Flacas, which were fabulous. Made with agave syrup. Tasted light and clear. Good for a hot day.”

El Patron Restaurante Mexicano

12167 South Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando

Justine P. said, “My go-to spot for Mexican food and margaritas. Guillermo is an awesome server/bartender!!! Hands down.”

Dockside Margaritas

Disney Springs Marketplace

Lexi N. visiting the area from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania said, “In my family margaritas are our drink of choice. We take them very seriously, and we are very critical of margaritas. That being say, Dockside Margaritas gets (our) stamp of approval. The day I visited they had a watermelon margarita on special which happens to be one of my favorite margarita flavors. It was the perfect amount of tart and sweet. I could have sat there by the water all day enjoying margaritas with my family. The staff is also extremely friendly! My cousin spilled 3/4 of one of her margaritas and the bartender kindly gave us another one “

Other local places you might try around Orlando are:

Wall Street Cantina

Bahama Breeze

Magnolia Orlando

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar

Cocina 214

