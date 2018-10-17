Bethune-Cookman students concerned about university's future

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the second day this week, students at Bethune-Cookman University left classes and held a rally to express their concerns about the future of the historically-black school.

Dozens of students waved signs on campus Wednesday, just two days after holding a similar rally about the school.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the school has ballooning debt of more than $100 million, is facing numerous lawsuits and is fighting to remove its accreditation from probation.

The school's Board of Trustees members are meeting Thursday and Friday on campus.

Bethune-Cookman's interim president, Hubert Grimes, said at a news conference Tuesday that the school is facing many problems, including a dorm construction deal that is expected to cost the school millions of dollars.



