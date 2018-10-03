Biketoberfest 2018: What you need to know to be ready to ride

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The sound of engines roaring and Harleys humming will soon fill the streets of Daytona Beach as Biketoberfest returns for its 26th annual celebration.
Festivities are slated for Oct. 18-21 as more than 150,000 bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts flock to Volusia County. Attendees can expect concerts, rides, races and more packed into four days of events.
“Biketoberfest brings together an international gathering of riders who rally together to soak up the October sun, enjoy good company, and immerse themselves in the spirit of a destination that values originality,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Daytona Beach Area CVB executive director. “With venues stretching from iconic Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Destination Daytona, Midtown, and points in between, the choices to experience the true art of the motorcycle industry are endless. Whether a rider or an enthusiastic spectator, we hope everyone comes to enjoy this year’s event.”
Organizers of the event said that as things start to rev up, guests should get ready to ride by knowing parking information,
Below is a list of events, resources and more that riders should know as Biketoberfest 2018 starts to rev up.
Top rides
The Loop
Route: This ride goes from the birthplace of Speed Park to the Tomoka River basin and along the way offers scenic views along Highway AIA.
Distance: 23 miles, 36 minutes
Street Festival Ride
Route: The ride begins on Main Street then leads to Beach Street to Riverfront Park and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Midtown Street Festival.
Distance: Four miles,15 minutes
Lucky Ride
Route: The ride begins at Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club, circles Daytona International Speedway then onto Woodland Boulevard in DeLand, R.C. Hill Powersports. From there, it goes to Blue Spring State Park, Orange City Racing & Card Club and Jake’s 29° Sports Bar and Grill. Next, expect a scenic cruise along Enterprise-Osteen Road by Lake Monroe and Green Springs State Park before it heads back toward Daytona Beach.
Distance: 70 miles, two hours
Iconic U.S. Highway 1 Ride
Route: This ride goes along U.S. Highway 1 to A1A and to the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop and Trail. Sites and stops along the way include the Iron Horse Saloon and Broken Spoke and the "World's Largest Harley Dealership" Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona Complex.
Distance: 42.8 miles, one hour
National Seashore Ride
Route: Riders will begin in New Smyrna Beach, enjoying views of the Spruce Creek Preserve as they get closer to Canaveral National Seashore.
Distance: 33.8 miles, one hour
Ponce Inlet Ride
Route: Bikers will be taken on a 24-mile loop that begins along Atlantic Coastline and returns to the Intracoastal Waterway
Distance: 24 miles, 45 minutes
Old City Ride
Route: The longest ride on the list, this one begins at the Main Street bridge in Daytona Beach, travels along the Halifax River all the way to St. Augustine and back.
Distance: 110 miles, two and a half hours
Swap meets, shows and festivals
27th Annual Jam-On Productions Motorcycle Swap Meet & Bike Show
When: Oct. 18 to 21
Where: 1471 Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach
What: Buy and sell hard-to-find motorcycle parts plus check out plenty of other vendors. Guests can also expect food, live music and a daily wall of death stunt show.
Fall Cycle Scene Activities at Daytona International Speedway
When: Oct. 18 to 21
Where: 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard Daytona Beach
What: Daytona International Speedway will be hosting four days worth of races, custom bike shows, vendors, fashion shows and more.
Full Throttle Magazine Annual Boardwalk Bike Show
When: Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 25 Ocean Ave., Daytona Beach
What: Beautiful bikes will be on display with the winner of the best bike taking home $500 and other prizes.
New Smyrna Speedway Sons of Speed Vintage Boardtrack Races
When: Oct. 19, 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: 3939 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach
What: Some of the best of the best riders will be at the New Smyrna Speedway racing stripped-down bikes with pre-1925 American V-Twin engines. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Biketoberfest at Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson
When: Oct. 18 to 20
Where: 1637 N. U.S. Highway 1, Ormond Beach
What: The largest selection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be available at this venue plus a Nirvana cover band, a beer garden, food trucks and shows.
Hay Day Festival
When: Oct. 19, 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Earl Brown Park, 750 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand
What: Family friendly event features crafts, face painting, contests and fall food.
DeLand Pride Block Party
When: Oct. 20, 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown DeLand Historic District
What: Celebrate LGBT History Month and National Coming Out Day at this third annual event. Live music, tons of vendors and a wide range of entertainers are on the agenda.
Craft Beer Walk & Chili Cook-Off Festival
When: Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach
What: If you've been wanted the perfect craft beer and chili combo, here it is. Participating businesses along Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach will be serving up craft beer and chili donated from local restaurants. Beer-tasting passports are $20 and chili cook-off passports are $15.
Thin Man Watts Jazz Fest
When: Oct. 20, noon to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown DeLand
What: Jazz, blues and gospel will be played and honored at eight venues in DeLand. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Florida Harmonica Championships
When: Oct. 21, noon to 9 p.m.
Where: 690 East Third Avenue, New Smyrna Beach
What: Some of the best harmonica players across the state will be performing at this festival and anyone is welcome to compete.
Concerts
Oct. 18
The Bank & Blues Club
Dueling Pianos 5:30 p.m.
The Razorbacks 9:30 p.m.
Dirty Harry’s Outdoor Stage
One Shot 8 p.m.
Bobby Friss 9:30 p.m.
Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage
DJ All Day, All Night
Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage
Tommy Mac Band 1 p.m.
Crush 5:30 p.m.
Hypersona 10 p.m.
Full Moon Saloon Indoor Stage
Hayfire 9 p.m.
Main Street Station
Pop Evil and guests Bearded Brothers, Crashrocket and Star 69
3 to 11:30 p.m., general admission is free
Oct. 19
The Bank & Blues Club
Joey Gilmore 2 p.m.
Selwyn Birchwood 6 p.m.
The Razorbacks 10 p.m.
Dirty Harry’s Outdoor Stage
Hypersona 8 p.m.
Bobby Friss 10 p.m.
Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage
DJ all day, all night
Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage
Hard Drive 1 p.m.
One Shot 5:30 p.m.
Jasmine Cain 7:30 p.m.
Rockit Fly 10 p.m.
Full Moon Saloon Indoor Stage
Hayfire 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 20
The Bank & Blues Club
Ashley Young 2 p.m.
Selwyn Birchwood 6 p.m.
The Razorbacks 10 p.m.
Dirty Harry’s Outdoor Stage
One Shot 8 p.m.
Bobby Friss 10 p.m.
Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage
DJ all day, all night
Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage
Crush 1 p.m.
Rockit Fly 7 p.m.
Hypersona 10 p.m.
Full Moon Saloon Indoor Stage
Hayfire 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 21
The Bank & Blues Club
The Razorbacks 2:30 p.m.
Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage
DJ all day, all night
Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage
Hard Drive 1:30 p.m.
Crush 5:30 p.m.
