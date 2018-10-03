Biketoberfest 2018: What you need to know to be ready to ride

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The sound of engines roaring and Harleys humming will soon fill the streets of Daytona Beach as Biketoberfest returns for its 26th annual celebration.

Festivities are slated for Oct. 18-21 as more than 150,000 bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts flock to Volusia County. Attendees can expect concerts, rides, races and more packed into four days of events.

“Biketoberfest brings together an international gathering of riders who rally together to soak up the October sun, enjoy good company, and immerse themselves in the spirit of a destination that values originality,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Daytona Beach Area CVB executive director. “With venues stretching from iconic Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Destination Daytona, Midtown, and points in between, the choices to experience the true art of the motorcycle industry are endless. Whether a rider or an enthusiastic spectator, we hope everyone comes to enjoy this year’s event.”

Organizers of the event said that as things start to rev up, guests should get ready to ride.

Below is a list of events, resources and more that riders should know as Biketoberfest 2018 starts to rev up.

Top rides

The Loop

Route: This ride goes from the birthplace of Speed Park to the Tomoka River basin and along the way offers scenic views along Highway AIA.

Distance: 23 miles, 36 minutes

Street Festival Ride

Route: The ride begins on Main Street then leads to Beach Street to Riverfront Park and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Midtown Street Festival.

Distance: Four miles,15 minutes

Lucky Ride

Route: The ride begins at Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club, circles Daytona International Speedway then onto Woodland Boulevard in DeLand, R.C. Hill Powersports. From there, it goes to Blue Spring State Park, Orange City Racing & Card Club and Jake’s 29° Sports Bar and Grill. Next, expect a scenic cruise along Enterprise-Osteen Road by Lake Monroe and Green Springs State Park before it heads back toward Daytona Beach.

Distance: 70 miles, two hours

Iconic U.S. Highway 1 Ride

Route: This ride goes along U.S. Highway 1 to A1A and to the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop and Trail. Sites and stops along the way include the Iron Horse Saloon and Broken Spoke and the "World's Largest Harley Dealership" Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona Complex.

Distance: 42.8 miles, one hour

National Seashore Ride

Route: Riders will begin in New Smyrna Beach, enjoying views of the Spruce Creek Preserve as they get closer to Canaveral National Seashore.

Distance: 33.8 miles, one hour

Ponce Inlet Ride

Route: Bikers will be taken on a 24-mile loop that begins along Atlantic Coastline and returns to the Intracoastal Waterway

Distance: 24 miles, 45 minutes

Old City Ride

Route: The longest ride on the list, this one begins at the Main Street bridge in Daytona Beach, travels along the Halifax River all the way to St. Augustine and back.

Distance: 110 miles, two and a half hours

Swap meets, shows and festivals

Image courtesy of Daytona Internal Speedway.

Oct. 18 to 211471 Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona BeachBuy and sell hard-to-find motorcycle parts plus check out plenty of other vendors. Guests can also expect food, live music and a daily wall of death stunt show.Read more here Oct. 18 to 211801 West International Speedway Boulevard Daytona BeachDaytona International Speedway will be hosting four days worth of races, custom bike shows, vendors, fashion shows and more.Read more here Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.25 Ocean Ave., Daytona BeachBeautiful bikes will be on display with the winner of the best bike taking home $500 and other prizes.Read more here

New Smyrna Speedway Sons of Speed Vintage Boardtrack Races

When: Oct. 19, 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: 3939 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach

What: Some of the best of the best riders will be at the New Smyrna Speedway racing stripped-down bikes with pre-1925 American V-Twin engines. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Biketoberfest at Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson

When: Oct. 18 to 20

Where: 1637 N. U.S. Highway 1, Ormond Beach

What: The largest selection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be available at this venue plus a Nirvana cover band, a beer garden, food trucks and shows.

Hay Day Festival

When: Oct. 19, 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Earl Brown Park, 750 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand

What: Family friendly event features crafts, face painting, contests and fall food.

DeLand Pride Block Party

When: Oct. 20, 2 to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown DeLand Historic District

What: Celebrate LGBT History Month and National Coming Out Day at this third annual event. Live music, tons of vendors and a wide range of entertainers are on the agenda.

Craft Beer Walk & Chili Cook-Off Festival

When: Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach

What: If you've been wanted the perfect craft beer and chili combo, here it is. Participating businesses along Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach will be serving up craft beer and chili donated from local restaurants. Beer-tasting passports are $20 and chili cook-off passports are $15.

Thin Man Watts Jazz Fest

When: Oct. 20, noon to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown DeLand

What: Jazz, blues and gospel will be played and honored at eight venues in DeLand. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Florida Harmonica Championships

When: Oct. 21, noon to 9 p.m.

Where: 690 East Third Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

What: Some of the best harmonica players across the state will be performing at this festival and anyone is welcome to compete.

Concerts



Oct. 18

The Bank & Blues Club

Dueling Pianos 5:30 p.m.

The Razorbacks 9:30 p.m.

Dirty Harry’s Outdoor Stage

One Shot 8 p.m.

Bobby Friss 9:30 p.m.

Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage

DJ All Day, All Night

Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage

Tommy Mac Band 1 p.m.

Crush 5:30 p.m.

Hypersona 10 p.m.

Full Moon Saloon Indoor Stage

Hayfire 9 p.m.

Main Street Station

Pop Evil and guests Bearded Brothers, Crashrocket and Star 69

3 to 11:30 p.m., general admission is free

Oct. 19

The Bank & Blues Club

Joey Gilmore 2 p.m.

Selwyn Birchwood 6 p.m.

The Razorbacks 10 p.m.

Dirty Harry’s Outdoor Stage

Hypersona 8 p.m.

Bobby Friss 10 p.m.

Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage

DJ all day, all night

Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage

Hard Drive 1 p.m.

One Shot 5:30 p.m.

Jasmine Cain 7:30 p.m.

Rockit Fly 10 p.m.

Full Moon Saloon Indoor Stage

Hayfire 9:30 p.m.



Oct. 20

The Bank & Blues Club

Ashley Young 2 p.m.

Selwyn Birchwood 6 p.m.

The Razorbacks 10 p.m.

Dirty Harry’s Outdoor Stage

One Shot 8 p.m.

Bobby Friss 10 p.m.

Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage

DJ all day, all night

Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage

Crush 1 p.m.

Rockit Fly 7 p.m.

Hypersona 10 p.m.

Full Moon Saloon Indoor Stage

Hayfire 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

The Bank & Blues Club

The Razorbacks 2:30 p.m.

Dirty Harry’s Indoor Stage

DJ all day, all night

Full Moon Saloon Outdoor Stage

Hard Drive 1:30 p.m.

Crush 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Biketoberfest vendors, sponsors, events and more, click here.

