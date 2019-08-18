Civilian aircraft reports boat similar to missing one found, Coast Guard says

JACKSONVILLE - A civilian aircraft Sunday reported seeing a vessel that matches the identification of a boat that went missing Friday near Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen around 11 a.m. Friday departing from the Christopher Columbus Drive boat ramp.

The Coast Guard said a search plane located a cooler and life jackets, but that the items were debris not related to the missing boaters and that no boats had immediately been located.

