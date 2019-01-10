Bodies found on missing couple's Marion County property

From left to right: Layton Underwood, 75, Donna Underwood, 69, and Allyn Shane Gilbert, 53. All three are considered endangered missing persons.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Human remains were found Thursday in Dunnellon on the property of a couple who were recently reported missing by family members, officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the home on SW 47 Street Sunday for a well-being check on Layton Underwood, 75 and Donna Underwood, 69. Deputies did not find the couple in their home; however, during the investigation human remains were found on the property and crime scene investigators are now investigating.

Family members said the couple were last seen around Christmas and have not been heard from since.

On Thursday forensic technicians began recovering the remains to begin the identification process.

Detectives said the Underwoods' 2014 white Volkswagen Passat, bearing Florida tag GXRD85, was missing from the residence. Authorities said they believe Allyn Shane Gilbert, a 53-year-old relative of the Underwoods, may be driving the car. Due to concerning statements Gilbert made recently, deputies are listing him as a missing endangered person.

Gilbert was last seen at the Underwoods' home. He is described as white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Detectives says they would like to speak with Gilbert.

At this time, the Underwoods are also listed as missing endangered persons by the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the Underwoods or Gilbert are asked to call Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546 or Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.

