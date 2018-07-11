Body of man found in vacant Orlando field

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in a vacant field Tuesday evening.

Orlando officials said police responded to the 600 block of Columbia Street at about 6:15 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they found a black man, approximately 35 to 45 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department or Crimeline.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.