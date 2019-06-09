Bolt of lightning kills motorcyclist on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A bolt of lightning struck a motorcyclist driving southbound on I-95 in Ormond Beach around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a witness told them a bolt of lightning hit the motorcyclist's helmet, causing the helmet to shatter and the driver to veer off the road.

The crash happened near mile marker 271 in Volusia County. Traffic was diverted to U.S. 1 as the crash scene was being cleaned up.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was killed.

Investigators said an off-duty trooper on vacation from Virginia was riding by and saw the crash. Troopers haven’t yet released the name of the man who was in the crash. They’re still working to notify his family about the tragedy.

