Boy, 8, dies after being run over by grandfather, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A 73-year-old man ran over and killed his grandson while pulling a drag-style race car into a garage on Wednesday, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened on West Marion Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found 8-year-old Connor Allen dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police said Roland Robidoux, the child's grandfather, was pulling a drag-style race car into the garage when he struck Connor.

The incident is under investigation.

