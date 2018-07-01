Boy drowns at Mystic Dunes Resort in Celebration, authorities say

CELEBRATION, Fla. - A child drowned Saturday at the Mystic Dunes Resort in Celebration, according to authorities. The boy's name and age have not been released.

An Osceola County spokesman said authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive child found in the hotel's pool. Authorities attempted CPR on the boy until he was transported to Celebration Health, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

