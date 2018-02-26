Student, 13, accused of pointing at classmates, threatening to shoot them

DELTONA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Volusia County middle school student faces felony charges after he said he was going to "shoot everyone" while pointing an imaginary weapon at his classmates and making shooting sounds, deputies said.

The incident occurred Monday morning at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a school resource deputy went to Galaxy Middle School after the student, who was angry at his teacher, stood up and reportedly said, “I am going to bring out my Glock and shoot everyone.”

The student told the deputy he was joking and has no access to any weapons. He faces charges of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm and disruption of a school function.

The boy is the sixth student since Feb. 16 to face criminal charges on allegations of making a threat of violence at school.

Unrelated to the student’s statement, the Sheriff’s Office provided an increased presence at Galaxy Middle School on Monday because of a social media post reported over the weekend. The post referenced rumors of a shooting threat and claimed law enforcement had warned students to stay home from school, which was not true, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said it has zero tolerance for threats and jokes regarding shootings, bombings and other acts of violence.

