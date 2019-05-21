Boy gets word his letter to father in heaven was delivered

A 7-year-old Scottish boy addressed a letter to his father in heaven, left it for his postman and received a heartwarming reply.

Just weeks after Jase Hyndman dropped the letter in the mail, he received confirmation from postman Sean Milligan with Royal Mail that his letter had made a safe delivery.

"This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on the route to heaven ... " Milligan wrote. “However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered.”

Jase's mother, Teri Copland, took to Facebook to show her gratitude for the postman's response, thanking him for his effort and saying that he "just restored my faith in humanity."

The BBC reported that Jase was overwhelmed after receiving Milligan's letter, telling his mother, "Dad really got my letter, Mum.”

Graham Media Group 2018