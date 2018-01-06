Boy taken to hospital after shooting in Daytona Beach, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A boy was hospitalized after being shot Saturday in Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Leon Lane.

Deputies said the 12-year-old boy appeared to have been accidentally shot by a friend, who is also 12.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth or chin area, deputies said. The boy's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital.

