Sanford boy who called 911 for pizza returns the favor to officers who delivered

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department received a cheesy delivery from a boy and his family Monday afternoon, days after receiving his unusual 911 call requesting for pizza.

When Manny Beshara entered the SPD building, he was greeted by three officers as he made his special delivery.

Manny first met Sanford officers when he attempted to order pizza Friday morning. Using his sister’s phone to dial 911, he requested an order from whom he believed to be the “pizza man.”

“I want you to bring me a pizza, please,” the 5-year-old said.

Madonna Beshara, 15, said she left her phone with her brother when she went to the kitchen to serve him a bowl of cereal while their mother was at work. When she returned, she noticed Manny on the phone.

After realizing that her brother dialed 911, Madonna panicked and hung up, she said.

“Two seconds later I answered (the phone and it) was the sheriff's department. I was like, 'oh God, what did he do.'”

Manny told her he was hungry.

Soon after, three officers arrived at the home on Key Haven Drive for a well-being check. After learning that the boy called them without his sister’s knowledge, they used the opportunity to teach him how to correctly use the number.

Later, they bought a large box of pizza and personally delivered it to him.

To show their appreciation for the gesture, Manny, his two sisters and his mother delivered three cheese pizzas to the police department on Monday.

“I think the little man understands now what 911 is about,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil E. Smith. “Having the officers go out and have that life experience with the young man — that is outstanding.”





