Brevard County's beachside hospital closes, evacuates

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Late Sunday afternoon, Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital finished transporting its last 28 patients to other area hospitals.

The hospital has a maximum of 150 beds.

Over the past several days, the hospital had released or moved its other patients.

Pat Guerry, vice president of marketing and communications at Health First, said the remaining 28 patients were the ones who needed to remain in a hospital.

"We've assessed that they need continuing medical care," Guerry said.

Guerry said the 28 will go to one of Health First's three other hospitals in Central Florida that all have space and generators.

Health First Cape Canaveral is located on State Road 520 along the Cocoa Beach Causeway in the middle of the Banana River.

"We are part of a barrier island, and this is mandatory evacuations as of 8 a.m. tomorrow, so we're working with them (paramedics and the Emergency Operations Center) to do that," Guerry said.

Guerry said the evacuation was "seamless" and something hospital staff and paramedics train for.

The hospital, with its location on the river and just blocks from the beach, has been evacuated several times in the past leading up to other hurricanes approaching Florida.

