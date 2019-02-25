Brewery releases magically delicious Lucky Charms-flavored beer

One of your favorite breakfast cereals will now be in beer form.

Smarmouth Beer is launching a Lucky Charms-flavored beer called Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA on March 2 in Virginia.

The brewery says Saturday Morning is “a 6.6% ABV IPA, brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated marshmallow bits. It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops. The nose is sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas. It has a soft pillowy body with a slight cereal taste. The result is magically ridiculous!”

The release is limited to draft and cans only through the State of Virginia.

There you have it, folks. It sounds magically delicious.

