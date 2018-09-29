'Brazen brothers' drive around in stolen truck, shoot into occupied vehicles, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Two brothers were arrested Friday after crashing a stolen truck and fleeing the scene, according to officials from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the pair had used the truck to shoot at occupied vehicles, one of which had three children inside.

Shawn Whitten, 25, and Brett Crosby, 19, were charged with six counts of attempted murder with a firearm in addition to other charges. The two are accused of shooting three cars in the Auburndale and Winter Haven area.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said one of the vehicles the two shot into contained a woman and her children, who are 6, 5 and 1-years-old. Only drivers were in the other vehicles that were shot into, Judd said. No one was injured.

"Thanks to our cooperation with the Auburndale Police Department, a tight perimeter, and people who saw something, and immediately said something, we took these brazen brothers into custody before they killed someone. It is a miracle nobody was shot," Judd said.

Whitten, who deputies said has an extensive criminal history, was booked into the Polk County Jail, while Crosby was taken to a local hospital due to a suspected drug overdose.

