Build-A-Bear Workshop opening at Kissimmee Walmart

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A new full-line Build-A-Bear Workshop is coming Thursday to a Walmart Supercenter in Kissimmee.

Shoppers at the East Osceola Parkway Walmart can create a new furry friend starting this week. The workshop offers the signature Build-A-Bear experience and accessories such as Condo Cubs. The friends start at $10 each, and packages will be offered.

Bearemy, the Build-A-Bear mascot, will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:50 a.m. to celebrate.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to come and celebrate the grand opening.

