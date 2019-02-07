Bunnell moves towards Motion Picture Ordinance after local artist creates music video

BUNNELL, Fla. - The city of Bunnell is expected to pass a Motion Picture Ordinance at the end of the month.

City Manager Dr. Alvin B. Jackson Jr. said he has experience coordinating high-profile motion picture productions in other parts of Florida, so he wanted to help Bunnell create a cohesive ordinance to help the city economically and keep residents safe.

"It protects the producer, and most importantly, it protects our residents when a video or movie is being produced within the city limits of Bunnell," Jackson said. "Those videos were being produced. No one ever knocked on our door. We weren't a part of the coordination."

A local rapper named Troy Reddin said he recorded a music video in November in Bunnell. He said about 500 people came to the shoot. Shortly after the release, he said he received an email from the city about film permits.

"I'm blessed to be able to do something for my community that people are proud of," Reddin said.

Jackson said the ordinance will require production crews to purchase necessary liability insurance and it will help law enforcement gain awareness of locations where people are gathering.

Jackson said he hopes the new production ordinance will help bring in more film shoots for the city.

Reddin said he's spoken with the sheriff and chief of police, adding he's on board with the new ordinance.

"Once the government officials and the mayor and everybody, once we get this together, there's no stopping it," Reddin said. "The sky is the limit."

The Bunnell City Commission is scheduled to vote on approving the ordinance on Feb. 25.

