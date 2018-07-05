Burglars break hole in wall of Palm Coast Dollar General, steal $4,700

PALM COAST, Fla. - Officials from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they believe burglars cut a hole in the wall of a Dollar General in Palm Coast in order to steal $4,760 in cash and fireworks.

Deputies said they were called in by an employee, who arrived to the store Thursday morning to find a large hole in the wall of the east side of the store and the safe broken into. The employee said $4,700 was taken from the safe as well as $60 worth of fireworks, according to deputies.

Authorities said the store's alarm was set at midnight June 5 and turned off by the employee just before 7 a.m. The alarm system and security camera footage are still being reviewed, according to the FCSO case report.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

