Burmese python swallows white-tailed deer whole in southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla. - Biologists believe they've discovered the biggest predator-to-prey ratio ever recorded after spotting a Burmese python that ate a white-tailed deer at a Florida State park, WPLG reports.

The Conservatory of Southwest Florida posted the discovery to its Facebook page and said it made the discovery while biologists were conducting research at Collier-Seminole State Park in April 2015.

The biologists said the python was 11 feet long and weighed 31.5 pounds. The python swallowed a 35-pound deer, which is 111 percent of its body mass.

After this discovery, biologists said they are concerned for the federally protected Florida panther, which preys on white-tailed deer. They also said this discovery confirms that the Burmese python is an invasive species that is a threat to native wildlife.

"Whether they were intentionally released or they escaped, they are here and they have a wild population and they're wreaking havoc on our native wildlife," biologist Ian Bartoszek said.

[WARNING: Graphic images below]

Biologists say the python is not cut open in this photo, this is the actual skin and mouth of the snake.

