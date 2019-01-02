Busch Gardens Tampa Bay brings back free beer all year long

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is turning 60 and it’s ready to celebrate.

Some might remember when the Tampa theme park used to serve complimentary beer to adults.

Well, those day are back, and they’ll last an entire year.

Busch Gardens is bringing back two complimentary beer samples for adults, included with park admission.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older. Head to the Garden Gate Café or the Serengeti Overlook Pub to collect your samples.



