Buyer shoots seller during Craigslist sale in Kissimmee, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man trying to buy cellphones via a Craigslist transaction ended up shooting the seller, who demanded more money and threatened him, according to Osceola County deputies.

The shooting happened at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2050 E. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee.

Deputies said the men met at the Walgreens to complete the sale, but the seller demanded more money and made verbal threats, insinuating he had a weapon and he was going to rob him.

According to sheriff's deputies, the buyer feared that he was going to be robbed when the other man walked to his car and placed an object in his waistband.

The seller re-approached the victim in an aggressive manner, demanded more money and postured as if he was removing a gun from his waistband, deputies said.

The buyer then fired several rounds at the seller, who was wounded but drove away, officials said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said detectives were able to locate and identify the suspect as Alexander Diaz, who was taken to Orlando Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Diaz was later booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of armed robbery.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

The Sheriff’s Office said the public should be aware "of the many dangers that exist in agreeing to meet unknown people from internet sites or phone apps."



