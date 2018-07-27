Governor candidate Jeff Greene talks President Trump, Mike Tyson on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Primary voting is one month away, and in August, Florida voters will head to the polls to vote on many intriguing match-ups. Perhaps the most important will be the race for Florida's next governor.

Five Democrats and two Republicans are running to be the sunshine state's 47th governor, including West Palm Beach billionaire Democratic candidate Jeff Greene who sat down with Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com."

Greene, whose net worth totals more than $3.3 billion, made his fortune in the real estate business, and after a failed United States Senate run in 2010, he says he's ready for the state's top job.

"You can't take this attitude that every man is for himself like Gov. Rick Scott has done for eight years now. We have to find a way for everyone to do as well as they possibly can," Greene said. "I've got the track record, I've got the passion and I've got the skill to be a great governor and really look after the most vulnerable in Florida."

As a member of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Greene has had plenty of run-ins with his presidential neighbor.

He addressed how their relationship has evolved over the years.

"I never was his friend. I've never had dinner or lunch with him. I've never had his phone number," Greene said. "Donald Trump has been a disaster for this country."

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate also talked about his longtime friendship with boxing legend Mike Tyson, who was Greene's best man at his wedding.

"When somebody brought him to a barbecue at my house 15 years ago, I thought he'd start a fight. I didn't know what to expect," Greene said. "But what I found was a very gentle, soft-spoken guy who's very brilliant and has a great sense of humor."

If you want to help pick the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, the school board and more on Aug. 28, you must be registered to vote by the July 30 deadline.

