Car rented at Orlando International Airport had stolen plates, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Budget rental car customer is demanding answers after deputies pulled him over because his rented car had a stolen license plate.

Brad Hovis said he and a friend were driving back to Cape Canaveral from St. Augustine on Sunday when they were pulled over by several deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

"They have their guns. They have us put our hands on the dashboard," Hovis said. "They pull us out and handcuff us."

Hovis said it didn't take long to find out why.

"The issue was, they had rented us a car with stolen license plates," he said.

Hovis said he rented the Ford Mustang from the Budget rental counter at Orlando International Airport on July 23.

Erik Sandoval/WKMG

A picture he took of the car that day shows it had a license plate number CTR-D01.

According to the report filed by St. Johns investigators, that license plate was reported stolen out of Orange County.

Deputies said they determined Hovis and his friend had nothing to do with it, but Hovis said the damage was already done.

The car had to be towed from the location, and Hovis said he had to travel to Jacksonville in order to get a replacement car to drive back to Cape Canaveral.

"Why is there no oversight?" he asked. "Why don't they check the cars in Orlando International Airport when they're coming in and going out?"

Hovis said no one from Budget would return his calls until News 6 got involved.

On Monday night, he said he received a call from Budget, but he said he's not satisfied with the answers he's getting.

Erik Sandoval/WKMG

Budget spokeswoman Alice Pereira said the company is looking into what happened, and she would likely have more information Tuesday.​

